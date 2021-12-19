



In the aftermath of the Taliban takeover, Tajikistan had provided its airbase for Indian Air force planes which were deployed for evacuation





Afghanistan, connectivity was among the key issues discussed during the meeting between External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and Tajikistan's foreign minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin.





The Tajik foreign minister is on a bilateral visit to India and on Sunday will participate in the third India Central Asia foreign minister's dialogue.





During the meet earlier today between the two sides, EAM Jaishankar in his opening statement thanked the Tajik foreign minister for the "tremendous support that you gave us during the evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan in August and September, both Indians as well as some members of the Afghan minority community."





Indian government operated several special Indian Air Force and Air India flights under “Operation Devi Shakti” to evacuate stranded Indian and Afghan nationals from Afghanistan, from 16 to 25 August 2021. It is well known that India operates its first overseas airbase in Tajikistan's Ayni.





On Afghanistan, EAM said, "We’ve also, of course as neighbours of Afghanistan, we have been very concerned at the developments there. And the participation of the Secretary of your Security Council in the Regional Security Dialogue, which we hosted in November, is something which is deeply appreciated."





During Saturday's meet, two sides also discussed areas like trade and economic ties, investment, scientific and technical collaboration, cooperation in industry, energy, culture, and education spheres. Tajikistan has India's joined Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.





The two sides have also signed agreements on diplomatic training and program of cooperation. The program of Cooperation was signed between the two foreign ministries for the 2021-2024 period and the Memorandum of Understanding was between the Centre for Professional Development and Retraining and Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service of India for diplomatic training.







