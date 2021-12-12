



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday successfully flight-tested the indigenously designed and developed helicopter launched Stand-off Anti-Tank (SANT) missile from Pokhran range.





The missile is equipped with a state-of-the-art millimetre wave (MMW) seeker which provides high precision strike capability from a safe distance. The weapon can neutralise targets at a range up to 10 kilometres.





"The flight-test was successful in meeting all its mission objectives. The release mechanism, advanced guidance and tracking algorithms, all avionics with integrated software, performed satisfactorily and tracking systems monitored all mission events," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The SANT missile has been designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad in coordination with other DRDO labs and participation from industries.





This is the third in the series of indigenous stand-off weapons to be tested in recent times, after the Long-Range Bomb and Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW), further strengthening the arsenal of the Indian Air Force.





"The indigenous development of various configurations for different applications with advanced technologies is a firm march towards ‘Atmanirbharta’ in defence," the statement added.





DRDO chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy said that the successful flight test of the SANT missile will further bolster the indigenous defence capabilities.



