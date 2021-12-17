



New Delhi: India witnessed a 40 per cent increase in nuclear power capacity grew from 4780 MW to 6780 MW in the last seven years, said Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Prime Minister's Office), Department of Atomic Energy.





"India is pursuing an indigenous three-stage nuclear power program to provide the country with long term energy security in a sustainable manner. In addition, Light Water Reactors based on foreign cooperation are also being set up as additional facilities to provide the country clean electricity," reads a written reply by the minister in Lok Sabha.





In a separate question on Nuclear Power augmentation, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant KKNPP-3 and 4 (2X1000 MW) project was implemented by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has achieved physical progress of 54.96 per cent as of November 2021.





"The units of KKNPP-3 and 4 projects are expected to be completed by March 2023 and November 2023 respectively. The fast Reactor Fuel Cycle Facility (FRFCF) project is presently being executed by the Nuclear Recycle Board, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Department of Atomic Energy. Financial progress of the project as of November 30 is 32 per cent and the Project is expected to be completed by December 2027," he said.







