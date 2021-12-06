



The aim of the exercise is to enhance synergy and inter-operability between Armed Forces of both the Nations in terms of understanding transnational terrorism both on land and at sea, conducting Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency Operations and sharing best military practices and experiences.





New Delhi: A contingent of Indian Army has left for Maldives to participate in the 11th edition of joint military exercise Ekuverin with Maldives, scheduled to take place from December 6-19 at Kadhdhoo Island.





Besides rigorous training, the joint military exercise will also include cultural and sports activities to enhance defence cooperation and bilateral relations, Indian Army PRO Col Sudhir Chamoli said.





The exercise will go a long way in strengthening India’s relations with Maldives amidst emerging security dynamics in the Indian Ocean Region, he added.





In 2019, it was held at Foreign Training Node, Aundh military station in Pune.







