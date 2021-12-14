



New Delhi: Indian Army contingent participating in Exercise Ekuverin undertook joint Watermanship training with marines of Maldives National Defence Force, informed India Army on Monday.





The exercise aims to enhance operational synergy between both Indian and Maldivian Armies.





