



The Indian Army sources said that they have provided assistance to the Ladakhi graziers called Reboos in accessing their traditional grazing land along the LAC





The Indian Army sources on Wednesday that they provided assistance to the Ladakhi graziers, called Reboos, in accessing their traditional grazing land in an unhindered manner along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. Further, Indian Army sources also stated that they have been proactively carrying out regular Synergy meetings with Reboos, village committees along the border areas at LAC in order to ensure that the approach adopted at the ground level was directed towards fulfilling all development needs of the local community and assisting the graziers.





"For centuries our Ladakhi graziers called Reboos have grazed their cattle into grazing land in search of high quality Alpha grasslands in unique, picturesque and remote Eastern Ladakh. Indian Army being committed to our people and for our people true to its ethos and values in synergy with Administration of UT of Ladakh has always been a pillar of strength for the local community," a source close to the Indian Army said.





The Army sources further informed that the purpose of the action is to bring about a reverse migration of people keen to return to border villages to their historical forefathers' lands and villages.





Indian Army Receives New Heron Drones From Israel





Meanwhile, to keep an eye on the Chinese activities near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Army's surveillance capabilities received a major boost as Israel has delivered advanced Heron drones under the emergency procurement clause.





The Israel-manufactured Heron drones are capable of operating for nearly 45 hours at an altitude of up to 35,000 feet as tensions escalated with China's People’s Liberation Army. Long-endurance Heron TP drones were bought from Israel earlier in August for surveillance and reconnaissance missions, and as per the reports, the Indian Army planned to upgrade it with combatant missiles for precision strikes under Project Cheetah. The two nations have their troops deployed in forwarding areas for the second consecutive tough winter ahead as the standoff continues into the 19th month.







