Srinagar: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday (December 28) gave a clean chit to the security forces in the Hyderpora encounter.





Jammu and Kashmir police DIG Central Kashmir Sujit Kumar, who was made SIT in-charge for the investigation of Hyderpora encounter, held a press conference in Srinagar police control room. Apart from the DIG, Jammu Kashmir police DGP Dilbagh Singh, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar and SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal were also present.





In a detailed press conference, Sujit Kumar giving clean chit to security forces who were part of operation said, “Amir Magray was a terrorist and he had links with foreign terrorists. Bilal Bhai and building owner Altaf Bhat was made a human shield and was killed in crossfire, while Dr Mudasir was killed by terrorists."





Kumar said Amir Magray was an associate foreign terrorist, he lied about the presence of a foreigner in the building as he knew that the foreign terrorist was using Dr Mudasir Gul’s apartment as his hide-out.





A detailed presentation was given about the investigations carried out into the Hydeprora encounter. He said that the CCTV footage and other evidence show that building owner Altaf was used as a human shield by the foreign terrorist Bilal Bhai, who was living in Mudasir Gul’s chamber along with Amir Magray.





CCTV footage showed that Mudasir Gul was traveling with the foreign terrorist in his vehicle in Srinagar city, he added, “The footage and other evidence show that Amir Magray had accompanied the foreign terrorist during Jamalata Srinagar attack. Amir would often travel to Bandipora and Gurez, an angle which is still under investigation.”





He said that prima-facie evidence showed that Mudasir Gul was shot dead by the foreign militant on the directions “possibly from across.” “The investigations reveal that building owner Altaf Bhat was made human shield by foreign militant and that he was killed in a crossfire,”. He added that Amir Magray was a terrorist. “Two pistols and four magazines were recovered from the encounter site." However, he said that investigation is still on and many aspects are being investigated still. "We have around 25 witnesses so far in this case. 6 of them have given statement in front of Magistrate The investigation is till on."





In the meantime, a magisterial probe report is also submitted by the additional district magistrate. An official handout said, "An inquiry to ascertain the fact and circumstances and the cause of death regarding the iring incident at Hyderpora in Srinagar during the intervening night of 15-11-2021 and 16-11-2021 was ordered to be conducted by the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Srinagar vide order no DMS/Jud/Inquiry/2828-2845/2021 dated 18-11-2021 issued by District Magistrate Srinagar".





Hyderpora operation was carried by security forces on November 15 and one foreign terrorist and three locals were killed. the J&K police had said that among 4 killed one was foreign terrorist Bilal bhai and one was his associate a hybrid terrorists Amir Wagay and other two others-- Dr Mudasir was OGW and Altaf Bhat, the house owner, died in the crossfire.





Soon after the operation which happened late evening, all four dead bodies were taken to Nougam area of Handwara in north Kashmir and were buried during night hours.





On November 16 morning, protests erupted in Srinagar press enclave when Dr Mudasir and Altaf Bhat's families alleged that both killed were innocent and demanded their dead bodies. The operation was questioned by all political parties too. Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdulla staged protest and showed solidarity with protesting families.





After that LG Manoj Sinha ordered a magisterial probe while Jammu and Kashmir police constituted a SIT (special investigation team) to investigate the operation it was headed by DIG central Kashmir Sujit Kumar.





Meanwhile, PAGD (Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration) said it’s a repetition of the old story and only judicial probe can clear the doubts. In a statement issued through their spokesman Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, PAGD said, “Today’s press briefing of J&K police about last month’s Hyderpora tragic incident is only a repetition of old story. It does not even slightly give any objective picture of this shocking incident.





There is a strong public perception that the civilians killed in the incident were made human shields by the security forces and the latest statement of the police seems to be a concocted cover up story. it will not suffice the legitimate concerns of the people at large and family of the slain victims. PAGD firmly believes that nothing short of a credible judicial probe will clear the doubts. The administration must, without any further delay, order a time-bound judicial probe."





Mehbooba Mufti tweeted,“ SIT’s clear chit to armed forces in Hyderpora encounter isn’t surprising. It was purely a charade to cover up a botched up operation & absolve those culpable for killing innocent civilians. How can one expect justice when they themselves are judge, jury & executioner?"





It’s to mention here that after the two days' protest by Dr Mudasir and Altaf Bhat's families, which was supported by all political parties of Kashmir, the administration exhumed their bodies and handed over them to their families. However, Amir Bhat whose family lives in Gool area of Ramban still demands his body.







