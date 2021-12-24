



According to the police, the encounter broke out between the terrorists and the security forces at the Mumanhal locality of the Arwani area in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Friday morning





Srinagar: A terrorist has been killed after an encounter broke out between the terrorists and the security forces at the Mumanhal locality of the Arwani area in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, the police said on Friday.





The security forces have cordoned off the entire area and aq search operation is currently underway.





"Encounter has started at Mumanhal (Arwani), area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job," Kashmir zone police earlier tweeted.





Earlier on Wednesday, a civilian was shot dead by terrorists in the Eidgah area of Srinagar city. The civilian was taken to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital, where he was declared dead, the Kashmir Zone Police had said.





"Terrorists fired upon a civilian namely Rouf Ahmad at Merjanpora, Eidgah PS Safakadal Srinagar. The injured was shifted to SMHS hospital where he was declared dead. Case registered, investigation going on," Kashmir Zone had tweeted.







