



Two terrorists were killed in a gunfight between the terrorists and security forces in the Qasbayar area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said.





"Two terrorists killed. Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Search going on," police said.





The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.





As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.











