Image Courtesy: Time Magazine





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-China border issue, claiming that Manmohan Singh would have resigned in a similar situation.





Rahul Gandhi said had China encroached upon Indian land during Manmohan Singh's tenure as the prime minister, he would have resigned. Rahul Gandhi alleged that China captured Indian territories with PM Modi ‘is still sitting on the matter’.





He was addressing a meeting of the Congress party workers in Jaipur through video conferencing on the conclusion of a three-day training camp.





Rahul Gandhi also criticised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) alleging that the group was spreading hate, which he said needed to be ‘countered with love’. The training camp was organised with an aim to counter the narrative of the RSS and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).





The party workers were asked at the camp to ensure that the Congress’s ideology reached people on the ground. They were asked to challenge the “pseudo nationalistic propaganda” by the BJP and the RSS on social media.





Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "These people [the BJP and the RSS] indulge in politics of religion because they have nothing else to show. The Congress has ruled the hearts of people in this country."





The Congress decided to hold another three-day conclave, which party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi would attend.



