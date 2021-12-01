



Agartala/Shillong: The Indian authorities are trying to complete the border fencing work in most parts between the north-eastern states and Bangladesh by next year to fortify the security along the international frontiers, the BSF officials said on Tuesday.





The Border Security Force (BSF) officials, on the eve of the 57th raising day of the para-military force — on Wednesday, said that smuggling of narcotics, cattle, various other contraband, apart from infiltrations are still going on along the India-Bangladesh borders, and the security personnel have successfully controlled these activities to a large extent.





Tripura frontier Inspector General Susanta Kumar Nath said that of the state’s 856 km border with Bangladesh, 67 km of patches still remained unfenced due to various reasons, and these portions would be fenced by next year.





Four north-eastern states — Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Mizoram (318 km) and Assam (263 km), share an 1,880-km border with Bangladesh.





According to the data shared by the IPS officer, instances of illegal cross-border infiltrations have increased this year compared to last year.





The BSF in the Tripura frontier has apprehend 208 intruders attempting illegal crossing of international border which includes115 Indian Nationals and 93 Bangladeshi against the 131 intruders (85 Indians and 46 Bangladeshis) arrested last year.





Nath said that drugs and contrabands worth around Rs 13 crore have been seized this year.





BSF Meghalaya Frontier Principal Staff Officer D. Haokip said in Shillong that of the 444.8 km-long international border with Bangladesh in Meghalaya, fencing on a 72.2 km stretch in the Khasi Hills region is yet to start due to various reasons including land acquisition issues and riverine problem.





Claiming that cattle smuggling has drastically reduced in the Meghalaya frontier this year, Haokip said 148 people, including 59 Bangladeshis and 86 Indians, have been apprehended for trying to cross the international borders illegally in 2021.





Along the Mizoram and Cachar frontier, the BSF has apprehended 78 Indians, ten Bangladeshi nationals, and a person from Myanmar, this year.







