“The new BrahMos Manufacturing Centre will be ready within two or three years and will produce 80-100 new-generation BrahMos missiles annually. It will be a modern centre equipped with cutting-edge technologies,”





Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone of the BrahMos missiles production unit in Lucknow. As the defence minister said, the centre will play a key role in strengthening the republic’s national security and make a significant contribution to the defence production sector.





As Singh said, “BrahMos has empowered the Armed Forces and raised India’s military stature at the international level.” The BrahMos system not only reflects the technical cooperation between India and Russia, but also the long-standing cultural, political and diplomatic ties, he added.





BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile produced by the Russian-Indian joint venture BrahMos Aerospace. It was designed by the Russian NPO Mashinostroeniya Enterprise (a subsidiary of the Tactical Missiles Corporation, KTRV) and the Indian Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO). The first test launch took place in 2001. The Indian Air Force, Navy and Ground Forces are armed with various versions of the BrahMos missile.







