



The Sashastra Seema Bal wants a solution using Artificial Intelligence-based sensors and other electronic devices to identify suspicious persons / vehicles from a database of collected information.





With an objective to improve the overall border security scenario and check the illegal intrusion and drone-based activities, the SSB and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology has jointly launched the Hackathon DRISHTI initiative to develop low-cost home-made solutions for effective border management.





The two innovative solutions that the participants have to develop would be in the areas of detection of unauthorized/suspected vehicles and persons and drone-based surveillance along with geospatial mapping of vulnerable areas across the border. The SSB wants a solution using Artificial Intelligence-based sensors and other electronic devices to identify suspicious persons/vehicles from a database of collected information.





The data could be in the form of audio, video, image, text among others. For surveillance of the open borders and vulnerable gaps along the borders and to monitor the encroachments along the no man’s land and disputed areas, the SSB needs an easily operable and cost-effective system in order to take proactive action.﻿





In this regard, MeitY has invited applications from the start-ups, MSME’s individual innovators and research Professionals to develop their innovations. The selected participants will get opportunities to create and develop futuristic homeland and internal security technologies with the SSB.





The Hackathon DRISHTI (Development of Researched Indigenous Solutions Hackathon for Technological Innovations) was launched by MeitY Secretary Ajay Sawhney and SSB DG Kumar Rajesh Chandra in the national capital. The winner and runner-up for each challenge will be awarded Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively. Formed in 1963 after the 1962 Sino-India war, the SSB has been mandated to man the Nepal and Bhutan borders.







