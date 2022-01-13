



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday alleged that the Congress high command and his Punjab counterpart had conspired to assassinate the prime minister through the ‘security breach’ on January 5 while Narendra Modi was visiting the northern state. He demanded that Charanjit Singh Channi, the chief minister of Punjab, should be arrested for his role in the alleged conspiracy.





Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said, “All evidence makes it clear that Congress high command and Punjab CM conspired to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” He was referring to a purported sting operation by a television channel in Punjab which claimed that the police there had intelligence report on January two regarding an attempt to kill the prime minister.





Sarma also claimed that statements by Congress leaders following the incident indicated that they knew of the "conspiracy".





Modi, who landed in Bathinda in Punjab on January 5 and had to take the road route to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur because of inclement weather on Wednesday, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by some farmers, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a “major lapse” in his security.







