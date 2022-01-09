



The Indian security force troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) have not yet seen any Chinese robotic soldiers with guns on the border, top Army sources told India Today TV





While adding that if the PLA deploys such troops, it will save their real Army from extreme cold conditions. “We have not seen any robotic soldiers on the borders yet but it would be good for the People’s Liberation Army to do so as their soldiers really need to save themselves from extreme cold conditions since they are finding it difficult to survive, the sources said.





Due to the high altitude climatic conditions, the Chinese Army has been forced to rotate around 90 per cent of its troops as they don't seem to be faring well in the extreme weather and bone-chilling cold. The new troops were brought in from other areas and reserve forces outside the Tibet Autonomous Region, they said. Sources said the Chinese forces were seriously impacted by the cold last year and suffered numerous injuries during the winter season.





India also rotates troops every year, but the percentage of rotated troops remain in the 40-50 per cent range due to the two-year fixed tenure in the mountainous Ladakh region. However, due to its extensive experience in high altitude area operations, the Indian army has performed admirably in deployments in the eastern Ladakh sector opposite China. Since April-May of last year, the two countries have been at odds, with friction points along the border which needs to be resolved for ensuring a peaceful resolution of the ongoing situation.





Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane has been personally visiting the Ladakh sector to assess the situation and issue orders to the forces on the ground. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has also been active in providing input to the forces in dealing with the situation, as well as in China Study Group meetings to provide guidance for the force's position during military talks with China.







