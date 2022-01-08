



Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) chairman K Sivan has admitted that due to the impact of the corona pandemic, very little work was done in the institute in 2021 last year. He said that the effect of the lockdown imposed last year is still being seen as ISRO had to reduce the pace of all activities following the guidelines and rules of the government.





Gaganyaan Mission





The Indian space mission program will start in 2022 with the ‘Gaganyaan’ mission, and by the end of the year, the Indian space agency will also launch two unmanned missions. The Indian government has also said that, in the next few years, the Indian space agency will start a mission to build Venus mission, solar mission, and space station. Although there has been some delay in India’s space program due to the Covid epidemic, this year, India will carry out many more missions.





Through the Gaganyaan mission, any person will be able to travel to the earth’s low orbit. More than 500 establishments are involved in this mission. Also Read - ISRO joins hands with MapmyIndia to develop a Google Maps rival





ISRO-CNES Joint Mission





Work is underway on ISRO-CNES joint mission ‘Trishna.’ The country’s famous scientist Sivan wrote in his message on the website of ISRO, ‘I have directed to launch the first unmanned mission before the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, i.e., August 15, 2022. All the teams related to this mission are trying their best to meet this deadline. I am sure that we will achieve this goal.”





Samudrayaan Mission





Apart from the Gaganyaan mission, ISRO has also started exploring the sea, and in the next few years, India’s technology will be global in space and the sea. A manned submarine will be developed in it. The name of this project is ‘Samudrayaan.’ He further informed that the National Institute of Ocean Technology, an autonomous institute under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, had earlier developed and tested a manned submarine system for a water depth rating of 500 meters.





2021 Missions





Only two successful PSLVE missions were conducted by ISRO last year. One of which was a dedicated mission by its commercial branch New Space India Limited (NSIL).







