



Srinagar: A low intensity improvised explosive device (IED) blast took place in south Kashmir on Tuesday evening, official sources said.





They said an IED planted under a bridge at Quimoh went off without causing any damage or injuries to anyone.





“The IED was intended to target forces,” they said.





Top security officials rushed to the blast spot.





Earlier in the day a suspicious bag was found here on Tuesday creating a bomb scare but it contained nothing dangerous.





Officials said the bag was discovered near Qamarwari locality, which was sealed off. A bomb disposal squad was called to check it.





“Nothing objectionable was found in the bag,” said an official.





Four days ago, a grenade was found in a suspicious bag in downtown Srinagar and was defused.







