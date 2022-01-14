



The Indian Army said on Thursday it was conducting a workshop for its field commanders on negotiation and communication skills so that they can deal with "dynamic and emerging challenges". A delegation of the Indian Army officers is currently holding the 14th round of talks with its counterpart in the Chinese Army to resolve the border dispute in eastern Ladakh.





The main focus of this round of talks is to carry forward the disengagement process at Hot Springs (Patrolling Point 15), military sources said.





The Indian Army said on Twitter on Thursday, "Indian Army in its quest for excellence and professionalism, is conducting a workshop for Field Commanders in "negotiation and communication skills" to enable them to deal with dynamic and emerging challenges it faces everyday in the discharge of its multifaceted roles."







