



Kochi: INS Vikrant will add combat power to the Indian Navy and act as a strong catalyst for peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Sunday.





The Vice President of India, who visited the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) ‘Vikrant’ which is under advanced stage of construction at the Cochin Shipyard Ltd, said "Vikrant will provide the Indian Navy with the requisite mobility, reach and combat power in pursuance of national interests and also serve as a strong catalyst for peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region."





The Vice President was appreciative of the nation’s capability in designing and constructing an aircraft carrier and lauded it as a shining example of our quest for Atmanirbharta or self-reliant India.





He appreciated the efforts of the Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard towards strengthening the indigenous warship building capabilities.





The Vice President was briefed about the uniqueness of the project, the progress of construction and the contribution of the indigenous technologies during the visit.





He was also briefed about efforts being made towards the ship's delivery and commissioning prior August 2022 to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.





He also expressed satisfaction at the progress of work made so far despite COVID related challenges.





The indigenous content in construction of IAC is close to 76 per cent of the overall project cost of Rs 19,341 crore. Close to 2,000 shipyard and 13,000 non-yard personnel have been employed every year for the construction of IAC.





The Vice President was accompanied by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief of Staff Southern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Antony George, CMD of Cochin Shipyard Limited, Madhu S Nair, and other senior officials of the Indian Navy and CSL.





Earlier, a ceremonial 100 men guard was paraded at INS Garuda in honour of the Vice President.







