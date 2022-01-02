



The Ministry's annual report also said that there have been provocative and one-sided action to change the status quo on China’s use of force in more than one area at the LAC





New Delhi: Amid the conflict going on between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the deployment of security forces has been increased in the regions where disengagement has not happened yet. Considering the increased deployment of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and infrastructure on the other side of the border, the Indian army has also made significant changes in its military infrastructure. The information was revealed in the annual report of the Ministry of Defence.





As per the same report, “There has been provocative and one-sided action to change the status quo on China’s use of force in more than one area at the LAC.” According to the defence ministry, the armies of both countries are holding talks on different levels to resolve the conflict. Considering the circumstances, the deployment has been adequately increased in the regions where disengagement has not happened yet.





The defence ministry has ensured that the Indian army has been dealing with the situation with perseverance and peace. The report also claimed that India is also working to improve infrastructures like roads, bridges, and other basic necessities.





The annual report of the Ministry of Defence has the details of all the activities of the security forces in the past year. It also has detailed information about the Army's engagements with China and Pakistan including the peace agreements. And it also contains detailed information on the Indian Airforce and Navy’s modernisation.





According to this report, the DGMO of India and Pakistan signed a peace agreement in February after tensions at the Line of Control (LOC) in the last five years. This peace agreement was in the interest of both the countries and it would maintain peace at the border for a long time.





As per the defence ministry, terrorist outfits are trying to spread hatred in the Kashmir valley by killing minorities and non-Kashmiris. Despite that, the security forces are able to conquer the intentions of such Pakistani supported outfits





As per the annual report, the Indian army is working not only for national security but is also preparing for the future. The defence ministry claims that despite the pandemic, the Army is operationally fully prepared.







