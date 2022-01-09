



Forces apprehend more attempts; ‘notorious routes’ under strict surveillance





Rajouri: Security grid across Rajouri-Poonch has been further strengthened in the wake of fresh infiltration attempt by militants on the Line of Control in Hamirpur area of Balakote in Bhimber Gali sector on January 3.





“Infiltration attempt has given authenticity to the apprehension of intelligence agencies which have warned about more such attempts in the days to come. Therefore the security grid has been asked to ensure all arrangements in place besides maintaining the highest degree of alertness,” official sources stated.





A security alert was issued by intelligence agencies in the wake of apprehensions that the militant outfits could desperately try to push in more and more militants from the Line of Control in the days to come. “Thus multiple infiltration attempts cannot be ruled out,” the agencies had warned.





Intelligence agencies had, thus, emphasised the need to maintain the highest degree of alertness to foil all such infiltration attempts.





“The attempt of infiltration made on Line of Control in Hamirpur forward area of Balakote in BG sector located on the boundary of Rajouri and Poonch districts has authenticated the apprehension of agencies. This infiltration attempt was made by a group of militants believed to be 3 to 4 in number. But army troops on forward locations intercepted their movement and detonated some explosives besides other measures and succeeded in foiling this infiltration attempt," said official sources.





They further informed that some belongings of infiltrators were found during searches in the area which included Rs 3,000 (Pakistani currency), one magazine of AK assault rifle and some ammunition.





“This material probably got dropped from infiltrators in a hurry while they were fleeing back while some marks found at the incident site also gave a hint of some injuries sustained by some of them,” said official sources.





“Keeping in view this fresh infiltration attempt as well as alert issued by intelligence agencies, every measure to strengthen the security grid has been taken. All the notorious infiltration routes on the Line of Control are being monitored both through human as well as technical means. All these routes are under strict surveillance,” the official sources added.





Earlier on Monday, the Army after foiling the infiltration attempt on LoC said, “Indian army is vigilant and alert to the nefarious designs of Pakistan's sponsored terrorists and determined to thwart any such attempts.”







