U.S. Origin South Korean Fighter Jet Crashes, Pilot Dead
Seoul: The pilot of South Korea's fighter jet was killed in the crash that took place on Tuesday.
An F-5E combat plane built by Northrop Corporation of the 10th Fighter Wing of the South Korean Air Force crashed at a hill in Hwaseong, around 60 km from Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported.
The cause of the accident was not known. The pilot, a single passenger aboard the fighter, was found dead near the crash site.
No civilian casualties have been reported.
