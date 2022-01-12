



Seoul: The pilot of South Korea's fighter jet was killed in the crash that took place on Tuesday.





An F-5E combat plane built by Northrop Corporation of the 10th Fighter Wing of the South Korean Air Force crashed at a hill in Hwaseong, around 60 km from Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported.





The cause of the accident was not known. The pilot, a single passenger aboard the fighter, was found dead near the crash site.





No civilian casualties have been reported.







