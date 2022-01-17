



HYDERABAD: Infrastructure major, Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), has achieved a milestone of completing works of a 5-km-long tunnelling work, as part of the 18-km-long all-weather Zojila Tunnels in a record time of 14 months.





The project of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), being executed by the MEIL, is envisaged to ensure connectivity between Srinagar and Ladakh throughout the year without any interruptions. The Zojilla Tunnels — Nilgrar 1, 2 & Zojila main tunnel – is being expeditiously executed, despite unfavourable weather conditions like snowfall, and blizzard at a high altitude of 3,528 meters above mean sea level.





Zojila project, Asia’s longest bidirectional tunnel, is a challenging development project in India for strategic reasons too.





Mr. Harpal Singh, Project Head, Zojila Tunnel, said, “Our MEIL team have executed this project in toughest conditions with dedication and hard work.”





The current winter witnessed the highest-ever snowfall in the history of Jammu and Kashmir with temperatures dropping to -30 degrees Celsius (minus 30 degrees).





The project consists of three tunnels, four bridges, snow protection structures, culverts, catch dam, deflector dam, cut & cover tunnel, and many such engineering feats.





The Union Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari had lauded the efforts of the MEIL in executing the project at a fast pace during his earlier visit. The minister had said that this project would improve socio-economic conditions, transport, and tourism of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.







