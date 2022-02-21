



Abohar: Amid polling in Punjab for 2022 Assembly polls, Border Security Force (BSF) recovered three packets of contraband suspected to be heroin in the Abohar sector of Punjab on Sunday.





According to the official statement, observing suspicious movement ahead of the Border Security Fence in AOR of Abohar Sector, the troops fired to stop 'further misadventure' and the smuggler managed to flee away to Pakistan territory.





"Further, during the search operation, troops recovered 3 packets of contraband suspected to be Heroin weighing 3 Kgs," said the BSF.







