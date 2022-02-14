



The central government on Sunday announced the approval of the umbrella scheme for modernization and improvement of police forces in states and Union territories for five more years. The ministry of home affairs said in a statement that the umbrella scheme of Modernisation of Police Forces (MPF) has been approved for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26. The scheme comprises all relevant sub-schemes with a total Central financial outlay of ₹26,275 crore.





Under the MPF scheme, provision has been made for internal security, law and order, adoption of modern technology by police, assisting states and UTs for narcotics control and “strengthening the criminal justice system by developing a robust forensic set-up in the country.” The Centre will provide ₹4,846 crore for the modernization of state police forces.





The other salient feature of the scheme is to develop operationally independent high-quality forensic sciences facilities for aiding scientific and timely investigation through modernization of resources. The government has approved ₹2,080.50 crore under the central scheme for the modernisation of forensic capacities.





An amount of ₹18,839 crore has been allocated for security-related expenditure for the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, insurgency affected north-eastern states and left wing extremism (LWE) affected areas. The home ministry said that violent incidents in LWE affected areas have come down drastically after the implementation of the ‘National Policy and Action Plan’ for combating LWE.





“To further pursue this accomplishment, six LWE related schemes with Central outlay of Rs.8,689 crore have been approved. These schemes include Special Central Assistance (SCA) to Most LWE Affected Districts & Districts of Concern to consolidate the gains,” it said.





The government has cleared ₹350 crore for raising of India Reserve Battalions/Specialised India Reserve Battalions. It has extended the central sector scheme of ‘Assistance to States & Union Territories for Narcotics Control with an outlay of ₹50 crore.







