PoK residents protesting against the illegal and brutal occupation of their region





JAMMU: On the 27th anniversary of the Parliament’s resolution to liberate Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) from clutches of Pakistan, Bharatiya Jana Yuva Morcha (BJYM) organized a virtual Sankalp Rally to reiterate the nation’s commitment to the Parliament resolution of 1994.





The rally was presided over by the president Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir, Ravinder Raina and president Bharatiya Jana Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Arun Prabhat. It is pertinent to mention here that on February 22, 1994, both Houses of Parliament had unanimously adopted a resolution in which it was made clear that whole of Jammu and Kashmir including PoJK is an integral part of India and that Pakistan must vacate all the parts of J&K under its forcible occupation.





Addressing the virtual rally president BJP, Ravinder Raina said that after having restored the honour and rights of lakhs of people who were victimized for the past many decades due to displacement from PoJK, India stands committed to retrieve Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir. Referring to the resolution of Parliament in this regard wherein it was unanimously accepted by all the parties that Pakistan has to vacate the areas of the Indian erstwhile State of J&K under its occupation, Raina said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi took historic decisions like abrogation of Article 370 and holding of DDC elections which were earlier considered impossible. Similarly, the task of retrieving PoJK will also be accomplished by the Modi Government at appropriate time.





Speaking on the occasion, president BJYM, Arun Prabhat said that the Central Government deserves full appreciation for extending domicile certificates to PoJK displaced persons settled in various parts of the country thus solving the human rights issue of displaced persons from Pakistan. He said this is a small step forward in strengthening a big movement of liberating PoJK from the clutches of Pakistan.



