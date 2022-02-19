



SRINAGAR: The National Investigation Agency on Friday arrested an IPS officer posted in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla for allegedly leaking official secret documents of NIA to an over ground worker of the Lashkar-e-Taiba militant outfit.





In a statement, NIA spokesman said the accused identified as Arvind Digvijay Negi was arrested by the agency in connection with case RC 30/2021/NIA/DLI registered by the agency on November 6 last year.





“The case pertains to the spread of widespread network of OGWs (Over Ground Workers) of LeT (Lashkar e Taiba), a proscribed militant organization, for providing support in planning and execution of terrorist activities in India,” said NIA spokesman in a statement.





“During investigation the role of A. D. Negi, IPS, SP posted at Shimla (since repatriated from NIA) was verified and his houses were searched. It was also found that official secret documents of NIA were leaked by A D Negi to another accused person who is an OGW of LeT in the case. Further investigation in the case continues,” it said.







