Israeli Navy Tests C-Dome - Naval Version the Iron Dome Anti-Missile System
The Iron Dome of the Sea, "C-Dome," has just completed a successful live-fire test by the Israeli Navy and Rafael Advanced Systems.
The launch marks "the end of a process to integrate the Iron Dome on naval platforms. It was operated for the 1st time aboard the Israeli Naval Ship Sa’ar 6 corvette against multiple advanced threats," a Tweet by Rafael company said.
The Iron Dome system can defend against multiple threats including missiles and rockets. Its specialty is rapid detection and neutralization of targets launched from a short range.
A video of the test posted on the Israeli Ministry of Defence's Twitter account shows the launch of target UAVs being intercepted by missiles launched form the C-Dome system.
