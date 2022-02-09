



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of Indian Army personnel who lost their lives due to an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh.





Expressing condolences to the bereaved families of the Army personnel, the Prime Minister said their "exemplary" services to the nation will not be forgotten.





"Saddened by the loss of lives of Indian Army personnel due to an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. Condolences to the bereaved families," the Prime Minister tweeted.





President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed condolences over the death of Army personnel.





The President said that the soldiers laid down their lives in the service of the country and their "selfless sacrifice" will be remembered.





Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu while expressing grief over their demise said that he prayed for strength to bereaved families to bear with the tragic loss.





"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives of 7 brave Indian Army Jawans, who were trapped in an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families on their tragic loss. May God give them enough strength to bear the irreparable loss," Khandu tweeted.





Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "Saddened to know of the death of Army Personnel in avalanche tragedy in Arunachal Pradesh. My deepest condolences to their family and friends. We salute the martyrs."





Seven Army personnel, who were hit by an avalanche in a high-altitude area of Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh, were confirmed dead and their bodies were recovered from the avalanche site, the Army said on Tuesday.





The soldiers were stuck in an avalanche on February 6.





An Army statement said search and rescue operations, which were launched immediately on February 6 including airlifting of specialised teams, have now been concluded.







