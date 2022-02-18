



The flag bearer of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, indigenously built, Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS of Indian Air Force displayed its prowess and superior flying skills at the Singapore Air Show 2022 which stunned the audience. Designed and developed by Aircraft Development Agency (ADA) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and built by the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), TEJAS appeared for the first time in Singapore’s skies, and demonstrated its amazing capabilities at the opening ceremony of the biennial event.





The mesmerising performance of the ‘Made in India’ aircraft comes three months after it participated at the Dubai Air Show 2021. It has also participated in Malaysia and Bahrain air shows. The IAF took to share to showcase some of its charismatic display at the air show. Sharing enthralling pictures of TEJAS from the Air Show, IAF said in a tweet, “Like a Diamond in the Sky’. Some highlights from the enthralling display today by #IAF LCA Tejas at the #SingaporeAirShow2022.”





JF-17 Plays Hooky





However, the Chinese fighter JF-17 which is usually pitted against TEJAS did not participate in the air show. The JF-17 Thunder skipped the flypast once again even as Pakistan has been incessantly boastful about inducting the fighter jet.





The reasons for this absence could be many, but the primary reason could be that a ready reckoner of credible data would be available in the market to compare the combat capabilities of both the aircraft, this data could pure fatal for Pakistan to sell its wares in the international market. It is plainly evident that the TEJAS is a more competent machine, outpacing and surpassing the JF-17 is all spheres of combat proficiencies.





Earlier in Nov 2021, Pakistani Expats working in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where in for a shock when they say the amazing flying prowess of the TEJAS. In contrast their Chinese made JF-17 was a big no show at the event. Later Pakistani trolls took to Twitter and Facebook to mock TEJAS' performance even though it was such a humungous hit with locals.





Similarly, at the Bahrain International Airshow-2016, the TEJAS and JF-17 were given slots next to each other for the static display but Pakistan pulled out of the Air Show at last minute without giving out any reasons for the pull out.





The same was the case at the LIMA 2019 Air Show in Malaysia where JF-17 played truant after confirming its slot.





India Positions TEJAS As Most Competitively Priced Light Combat Aircraft In Market





The Indian Air Force (IAF) is showcasing its TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) in Singapore for the first time as part of efforts to position the platform for requirements in the region reports Janes





The service has deployed three airframes to the country as part of the aircraft's debut at Singapore Air Show 2022, which runs from 15 to 18 February. One of the airframes took part in a static display alongside a delegation of Indian government officials who were there to explain the various features of the TEJAS.





Speaking to Janes at the show, TEJAS pilot Group Captain Manish Tolani described the TEJAS as a “4.5 Generation” fighter aircraft with proven capabilities across various climatic conditions, including the hot and humid weather across Southeast Asia.





The TEJAS’ participation in Singapore is part of the Government of India’s efforts to transform itself into an export powerhouse from one of the world’s biggest defence importers. The Indian jet is also a strong contender for Malaysia’s tender for 18 light combat aircraft.







