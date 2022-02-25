



According to government sources, only authorised ministry and its personnel would comment on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine issue as all the parties engaged in the conflict are close partners.





Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine with the US on its side, India has decided to tread cautiously on the issue and it has been decided that only the authorised ministry and its personnel would comment if and when required.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval are constantly monitoring the developments and keeping a close watch.





The various ministries and the defence forces have been asked to refrain from commenting on the global issue or the ongoing war there, top government sources told India Today.





The defence ministry and the NSA have been holding regular meetings with the top security brass of the defence forces to review the situation in Ukraine. For India, all the parties engaged in the conflict are close partners and India has both strong military and diplomatic ties with them, they said.





India has been a traditional recipient of Russian military hardware while, in the last few years, it has been buying a large amount of American weaponry too.





Ukraine is also a source of military equipment and spares, including the equipment for the Antonov-32 aircraft. India has expressed its views on the conflict favouring a peaceful resolution of the crisis.







