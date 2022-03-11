



BAE Systems Hägglunds believes it can provide a single baseline platform that meets multiple requirements of the Indian Army





Darren Restarick, region sales director for BAE Systems Hägglunds and platform manager for BvS10 and Beowulf, told Janes that the CV90 family of armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs) can meet the Indian Army's light tank, Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV), and Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV) requirements.





Restarick said, “You have three platform [requirements]. Under the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 rules, you will have three times the transfer of technology, development, procurement and support, and training costs. This is not a small amount of money, complexity, or time. And what we're saying is we have a baseline platform that can meet all three capabilities with a modular armour system and interchangeable turrets. You can then have a light tank, an FRCV medium tank, and an FICV with one chassis, logistical supply chain, simulation support, and training [for all requirements].”





Restarick added that the same platform for three requirements with the ability to add or remove armour and to change turrets will also provide more attrition capability. The operator can “regenerate the product” depending on the prevailing needs.





Restarick also said he expects India-specific developmental requirements for the CV90. He said, “What we're saying is, it is the technology and the baseline platform of a system that has been tried and tested with high levels of mobility. That [required developments], we could view or discuss with Indian partners to move forward to a one-chassis solution for all needs. The development will be significantly reduced, and you're only doing it once.”







