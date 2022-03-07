



Ghaziabad: Central Industrial Security Force is playing an important role in the development of the country by being at the forefront of security at the space and atomic energy centres, said CISF DG Sheel Vardhan Singh while addressing its 53rd Raising Day celebration in UP's Ghaziabad on Sunday.





"Today we are playing an important role in the development of the country, by being at the forefront of security at the space and atomic energy centres, ports, airports and metro rails," CISF DG said.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the event today and asked CISF to prepare a future road map for the organisation as India embarks on the journey from 2.5 trillion dollars to a five trillion dollar economy during the 'Amrit Kaal' period (the next 25 years).





"In a journey from 2.5 trillion dollar economy to 5 trillion dollar economy, I request CISF DG Sheel Vardhan Singh to prepare a road map for the next 25 years that will be Amrit Kaal Period as more Industrial and manufacturing units will be set up in the country in all the sectors," Shah said during his address.





The Union Home Minister also said that the contribution of the CISF in making India a 2.5 trillion economy was ignored by the previous dispensations.





Shah also referred to the increasing strength of women personnel in the CISF and requested the DG to make it to an 80:20 (men, women) ratio as compared to the existing 94:06 ratio in the organisation.





With the increasing threat from drones, Shah said that the Border Security Force (BSF) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) are developing anti-drone technology, and the CISF will train itself to prevent Industrial units from any drone attacks.





The CISF is a central armed police force of the country and is among one of the six paramilitary forces of India. It functions under the Union Home Ministry.





The CISF was set up under the act of the Parliament of India on March 10, 1969. Since then, CISF Raising Day is being celebrated on March 10 each year.







