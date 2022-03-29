



The defence ministry has increased surveillance at the borders with the help of lights made with the help of indigenous technology by a Kanpur firm.





The lights on the outskirts cover a radius of up to one kilometre, so that enemy movements can be seen clearly. To increase its range, lenses have been used on LEDs.





Mahendra Awasthi, MD, Carpet Lights Company, said during the demo that these searchlights rotate continuously for 360 degrees.





So far, four thousand lights have been supplied on the borders of Punjab, Gujarat, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.





Mahendra Awasthi added that he has been working to make such lights for 25 years.







