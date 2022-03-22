



New Delhi: Following the Chinese plane crash, India's aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday said the surveillance over the total fleet of Boeing 737 has been enhanced.





"Flight safety is a serious business. We are closely studying the situation and in the interim, we are mounting enhanced surveillance on our 737 fleet," said DGCA chief Arun Kumar.





A China Eastern Airlines plane with 133 people on board crashed in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday, causing a forest fire. The search and rescue operations are underway.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the passenger plane crash in China's Guangxi on Monday.





Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the crash of the passenger flight MU5735 with 132 onboard in China's Guangxi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the crash and their family members."







