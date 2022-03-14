



US President Joe Biden stressed that the United States and NATO allies would not fight Russia in Ukraine, describing such a scenario as "World War III". He added that, however, "we will defend every inch of NATO territory."





"We're going to continue to stand together with our allies in Europe and send an unmistakable message. We will defend every single inch of NATO territory with the full might of the united and galvanized NATO," Biden said after announcing additional sanctions on Russia.





"We will not fight a war against Russia in Ukraine. Direct conflict between NATO and Russia is World War III, something we must strive to prevent," he added.





When asked whether the use of chemical weapons by Russia would trigger a US military response, Biden said that Moscow will pay a severe price for the use of chemical weapons. On Thursday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that the United States has no intention of sending troops to Ukraine even if nonconventional weapons are used there.





"We don't have any intention to do that," Psaki told a press briefing when asked whether the United States considers any use of biological or chemical weapons a "red line" for its involvement in the conflict, Sputnik News Agency reported.





Meanwhile, Biden held a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussed US' ongoing security, humanitarian, and economic assistance for the Ukrainian people.





"I called @ZelenskyyUa this morning to discuss our ongoing security, humanitarian, and economic assistance for the Ukrainian people. I updated him on the actions we are taking today in coordination with the G7 and EU to further raise the costs on Russia for its attack on Ukraine," he said in a Tweet.





More than 2.1 million people have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries, according to the UN Refugee Agency.





As the Western nations continue to work out plans to target Russia's economy, European Union announced new sanctions against Russia and Belarus targeting Russian leaders, oligarchs, their family members, and the maritime sector.







