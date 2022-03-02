



ED denies Faraz Malik's requests for week's time to submit related documents in money laundering case.





After the summons sent by the Enforcement Directorate, Faraz Malik's lawyer requested a week's time to submit the related documents to the investigative agency. However, ED denied the request.





Faraz Malik, son of Nationalist Congress Party leader and minister Nawab Malik, was summoned by the ED in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. Faraz sought seven days' time to appear before the agency.





Faraz is the director of the firm that had bought property from gangster Dawood Ibrahim's aide Sardar Shahvali Khan.





According to sources, Faraz had sent communication to the ED through a lawyer but the agency officials did not accept the letter.







