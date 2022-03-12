



New Delhi: One pilot has lost his life and another has been injured when an Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed in the Baraum area of the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir.





"In the Army Cheetah helicopter crash in Jammu and Kashmir, one of the two pilots has lost his life while the other one is injured. More details awaited," said Indian Army officials.





The search parties of the security forces rescued the chopper crew.





The Cheetah helicopter crashed in the Baraum area of the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir, according to a defence official.







