



As part of its effort to commercialize the nation’s space program, the Indian Space Research Organisation is looking to transfer a small satellite bus to the private sector. The notice for transferring the Indian Mini Satellite-1 bus is below.





UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has developed small satellite platform which would enable low cost access to space by providing dedicated platform for payloads for earth imaging, ocean and atmospheric studies, microwave remote sensing and space science missions with a quick turnaround time.





Department of Space has authorised NSIL for Technology Transfer of IMS-1 Satellite Platform to suitable entrepreneurs/industry in India.











