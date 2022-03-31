



Daleep Singh is the great-grandnephew of Dalip Singh Saund who was the first Asian American and first person from non-Abrahamic religion to be elected to US Congress.





New Delhi: United State's Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh will be on an India visit in the next few days even as Delhi hosts high profile visitors including UK's foreign secretary Elizabeth Truss and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.





Daleep Singh, an Indian American has been the key architect of Washington's sanctions against Russian since the latter's invasion of Ukraine. Last week in a statement he said, "The United States and our allies and partners will continue taking action to further isolate Russia from the international economic order as long it continues its brutal war against Ukraine".





Amid the Russian Invasion of Ukraine, the West led by the US has imposed sanctions against Russia and President Putin. While it has impacted the country's economy, Moscow is looking towards Asia, in particular China and India for increased economic engagement. India's finance ministry and central bank, the Reserve bank of India have been working on Rupee- Rouble trading system. This is one of the key topics on the agenda of FM Lavrov's Delhi visit.





The 46-year-old is a pass out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Harvard Kennedy School.





Daleep's visit comes a week after 3 top US diplomats visited Delhi for foreign office consultations. These were the United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affair, Victoria Nuland, Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and Deputy Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Amanda Dory.





The situation in Ukraine, Quad, Indo Pacific were among the key issues of discussions in Delhi when Nuland held talks with Indian foreign secretary Harsh Shringla. US National Security Adviser for International Economics.







