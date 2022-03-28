



The Union Defence Ministry has given the initial permission to military modernisation projects worth Rs 8537 crore.





The Defence Acquisitions Council (DAC) has approved proposals focusing on indigenous design, development, production of weapon systems and platforms.





Procurement of about 30,000 image intensifiers for assault rifles, 5,000 GS 4X4 light vehicles and light-weight air defence fire control radars are on the table.





“Acquisition of these equipment and systems will enhance operational preparedness of the armed forces by providing better visibility, enhanced mobility, improved communication and increased capability of detecting enemy aircraft,” an official in the know of developments was quoted by The Economic Times.





The DAC has also accorded an acceptance of necessity (AoN) for 14 items worth Rs 380 crore from innovations for defence excellence (iDEX) start-ups and MSMEs.





“All modernisation requirements of the defence forces will be indigenously sourced and import will be resorted to only as an exception,” an officer further said.





The policy initiatives in the Defence Acquisition Procedure-2020 have also been approved by the DAC.





These measures are expected to expedite the pace of indigenisation and bring about self-reliance along with ease of doing business in the defence industry.







