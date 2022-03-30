



The Indian Navy on Monday, 28 Mar 22, inducted the indigenous DHRUV MK-III aircraft IN 746 into Southern Naval Command at Kochi, with a traditional water cannon salute. Cmde VB Bellary, Commanding Officer, INS Garuda, welcomed the aircraft and crew. The DHRUV MK-III Maritime Reconnaissance and Coastal Security (MRCS) with its Radar, EO/IR suite along with advanced sensor and avionics package sensor is a force multiplier in SNC, Area of Responsibility.









The addition of DHRUV MK-III would enable refining of guidelines and SOPs towards deriving maximum training value as well as optimal aircraft/ system exploitation. INAS 322 with its integral DHRUV helicopters has played a central role in life-saving and humanitarian missions since her inception, the most recent examples being cyclones Ockhi and Tauktae.





The addition of a capable platform such as an DHRUV MK-III would definitely enhance the unit's operational footprint. Incidentally the Sqn is presently both holding AU 701, (the oldest MK-I) and AU 746 ( the newest MK-III) in its ranks.







