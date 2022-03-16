



Kathmandu: The Nepalese government on Monday thanked the Indian government for its continued support for the development of infrastructure in the country.





The development came during the second Project Monitoring Committee (PMC) meeting on the construction of Nepal Bharat Maitri Polytechnic (NBMP), funded by the Indian government in Hetauda city of Nepal’s Makwanpur district.





As per an official statement, the PMC, held in Kathmandu and co-chaired by Satish Sivan, Joint Secretary (DPA-III Division), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and Kamal Prasad Pokhrel, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Government of Nepal, reviewed overall implementation and progress of the project and directed the contractor and the consultant of the project for timely completion.





Noting that the COVID pandemic had posed a major challenge to the project’s progress, both sides noted that it has now come out of those challenges and is in the final stages of completion.





During the meeting, the Indian side expressed its happiness at the fruitful cooperation with the Government of Nepal and the joint efforts made towards strengthening the educational infrastructure in Nepal.



