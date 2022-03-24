



New Delhi: History has been scripted, as India achieved its highest ever goods export target of USD 400 billion nine days ahead of schedule, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.









He further said that this is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey.









"India achieves the target of 400 Billion dollars of goods exports for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success. This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey. #LocalGoesGlobal," said PM Modi in a tweet.









On average, every hour USD 46 million goods are exported, USD 1 billion goods are exported everyday and USD 33 billion every month.





The exports in the financial year 2020-21 were USD 292 billion while the exports in 2021-22 are USD 400 billion with a 37 per cent rise.





Earlier in February, the Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had said, "For 10 months in a row, continuously, from April 2021 to January 2022, India has posted over USD 30 billion of exports. We have already crossed USD 334 billion exports which is more than the highest ever that India had done earlier in a full 12-month period."





On March 7, the Commerce and Industry Minister also said that India's merchandise exports have reached USD 390 billion till March 14 of the current financial year and would certainly cross USD 400 billion during the year ending March 31, 2022.







