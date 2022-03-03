US Sent Hundreds Of Stinger Missiles To Ukraine, Including 200 On Monday: Reports
Washington: The United States delivered hundreds of stinger missiles to Ukraine, including over 200 on Monday, NBC News said citing two Congressional sources familiar with the matter.
The delivery became a part of a $350 million lethal and non-lethal support package, which was announced by Washington last week and includes Javelin anti-tank missiles and ammunition, the report said on Wednesday.
