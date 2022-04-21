BrahMos supersonic cruise missile hit the target with accuracy and precision, officials said.



BrahMos supersonic cruise missile which was test fired by the Indian Navy warship INS Delhi. The successful maiden BrahMos firing by INS Delhi from an upgraded modular launcher once again demonstrated long range strike capability of BrahMos along with validation of integrated network-centric operations from frontline platforms.





“A BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was test fired by the Indian Navy warship INS Delhi on Apr 19. The missile without warhead created a hole in the abandoned ship. The missile travels at speeds around 3000 kmph and is difficult to intercept by air defence systems," according to BrahMos officials as reported by ANI

Earlier in demonstrating its operational preparedness, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday successfully test-fired a BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Sukhoi fighter jet on the Eastern seaboard.





The "live firing" of the missile was carried out in close coordination with the Indian Navy, the IAF said.





The missile hit the target with accuracy and precision, officials said.





"Today on the Eastern seaboard, #IAF undertook live firing of #BrahMos missile from a Su-30MKI aircraft. The missile achieved a direct hit on the target, a decommissioned #IndianNavy ship. The mission was undertaken in close coordination with @indiannavy," the IAF said in a tweet.





The flight test is a major milestone in the way forward for BrahMos program. The highly manoeuvrable missile cruised at supersonic speed for its maximum range and all mission objectives were met.





The missile was equipped with the advanced indigenous technologies and followed a modified optimal trajectory for enhanced efficiency and improved performance.





The missile with the modified control system has been fine tuned to achieve an enhanced capability. This flight test was monitored by all the sensors of the range instrumentation including telemetry, radar and electro-optical tracking systems deployed across the eastern coast and the down range ships.







