



BSF DIG S K Singh said the troops once again exposed the evil designs of Pakistan-based terrorists and made a big dent on their nefarious activities.





The Border Security Force (BSF) Thursday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a special search operation (SSO) along the International Border (IB) in Jammu, officials said.





They said the SSO was launched as there were intelligence inputs about Pakistan-based terrorists attempting to smuggle weapons into the Indian territory.





The troops were on high alert following the adverse inputs and were regularly patrolling the areas near the three-tier border fencing along the IB, they said.





The SSO was launched on the zero-line ahead of the fence along the IB in sub-sector Pargwal of Akhnoor during which a bag full of weapons and ammunition was recovered, they said.







