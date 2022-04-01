



Nellore: SFO Technologies, Thiruvananthapuram, and the Bangalore-based Hical Technologies and delivered flight-grade RF (radio frequency) systems and electromechanical actuators respectively that were made at the ‘government-owned company-operated (Goco)’ facilities at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.





Electromechanical actuators are utilized in the control and guidance of rockets, RF packages are used in the telemetry and telecommand functions of a mission.





While they were being built in-house so far, the demand to focus on new technology prompted VSSC to open the doors to private partners by adopting the Goco model. The two companies were selected after VSSC floated an expression of interest (EoI). Twelve types of electromechanical actuators for PSLV, GSLV and GSLV MK-III were identified for production as well as three RF packages.





The skillset needed for building the equipment was imparted to the industry. The Goco facility commenced operations on August 6 last. Last month, the RF systems were handed by Dr T.J. Apren, President, R&D (RF & Microwave) SFO Technologies, to Chairman ISRO Dr S. Somanath, in the presence of VSSC Director Dr Unnikrishnan Nair.







