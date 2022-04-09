



Navy will be able to deploy the helicopters in a range of roles including in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship strike, specialised maritime operations as well as search and rescue operations.





First batch of the aircrew of the Indian Navy has completed its training in the US to operate the MH-60 ‘Romeo’ multi-role helicopter.





The 10-month long course included conversion training and other advanced qualifications on MH-60R helicopters. The completion of training came ahead of the planned induction of the choppers into the force by this year.





"The crew flew extensively from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 41 (HSM 41) and achieved day and night deck landing qualification onboard a US Navy Destroyer. The crew would be responsible for inducting ‘Romeo’ into Indian Navy," Indian Navy said in a statement.





India is procuring 24 MH-60R helicopters as part of an around Rs 15,000 crore deal with the US government under the framework of foreign military sales.







