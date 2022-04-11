



NEW YORK: The United states and India will sign a commitment to share information on space operations during their 2+2 meeting of diplomatic and defence chiefs in Washington on Monday, the State Department said in a release.





The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Space Situational Awareness intends to secure the two countries' satellites. S. Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister, and Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister, will meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin for the Fourth 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, which was postponed in December 2021.





It will begin with a ceremonial welcome cordon on Monday at 9 a.m. (6.30 pm. IST) to welcome Rajnath Singh to the Pentagon for a meeting with Austin. Blinken will see Jaishankar in the State Department at the same time, according to the 2+2 schedule issued by the US.





The 2+2 discussion takes place against the backdrop of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and India's and the US's conflicting responses to it. White House said, President Joe Biden will attend a virtual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the meeting, during which the Russian invasion of Ukraine would be discussed.







